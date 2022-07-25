Alonso went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double, four RBI, two runs scored and a walk in Sunday's 8-5 win over the Padres.

Alonso put the Mets ahead with a three-run blast in the sixth inning, and he added an RBI double in the seventh that ended up being the game-winning hit. The slugger didn't let the All-Star break slow him down -- he's 6-for-10 in three games since the schedule resumed. The first baseman has 25 homers, 82 RBI, 53 runs scored, two stolen bases and 17 doubles while slashing .274/.349/.534 in 95 contests this season.