Alonso went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Diamondbacks.

The first baseman launched a Ryne Nelson fastball into the second deck in right-center field in the fifth inning, giving Alonso his fifth long ball in the last eight games. Matt Olson has run away with the home run and RBI crowns in 2023, but Alonso is second in the majors in both categories, sitting tied with Shohei Ohtani (oblique) at 44 homers while his 105 RBI is currently one ahead of Kyle Tucker and two clear of Mookie Betts.