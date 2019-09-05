Mets' Pete Alonso: Clubs 45th homer

Alonso went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in an 8-4 victory against the Nationals on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old continues to display incredible power, as he's already smashed three homers this month and 11 since Aug. 5. Behind 74 extra-base hits, Alonso nearly has a .600 slugging percentage in 2019. He is batting .267 with 45 home runs, 105 RBI, 86 runs and one steal in 509 at-bats this season.