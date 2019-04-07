Alonso went 2-for-4 with a home run, a walk, a double, three RBI and two runs scored Sunday against the Nationals.

Alsonso has been seeing the ball well recently, as he's now homered in back-to-back contests. The 24-year-old first baseman is batting .382 with nine extra-base hits and 11 RBI through nine games in 2019.

