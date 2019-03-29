Alonso went 1-for-4 with two strikeouts in Thursday's win over the Nationals.

Facing Max Scherzer in his debut went about as well as you might expect, but Alonso was able to collect his first big-league hit once the Nats' ace left the game, slapping a single to center field off Justin Miller in the eighth inning. The 24-year-old first baseman is hitting in the two-hole for the Mets to begin his career, a spot that gives him the opportunity for significant fantasy value if he can hang onto it.