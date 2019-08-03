Mets' Pete Alonso: Collects multi-hit day

Alonso went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI, a walk and a run scored Friday against the Pirates.

Alonso kicked off the scoring in this one with a double to right field, but the Pirates would emerge with an 8-4 victory. The 24-year-old hit just .177 through 22 games in July, so he'll aim to turn things around at the dish in August.

More News
Our Latest Stories