Alonso went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI, one run scored and one walk during Saturday's 11-8 win over the Nationals.

Alonso followed his one-hit debut Thursday with a couple of extra-base hits Saturday as the Mets scored seven runs across the eighth and ninth innings. The 24-year-old is off to a nice start as he is 4-for-8 in his first two big-league games.