Alonso went 2-for-5 with two home runs and three RBI in Tuesday's 14-8 loss to the Twins.

Alonso now has a home run in three consecutive games while also collecting multiple hits in each contest. The 24-year-old owns a fantastic .385/.429/.923 slash line with five home runs and six doubles through his first 39 major-league at-bats.

