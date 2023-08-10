Alonso went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run, two walks and a stolen base in a 4-3 victory versus the Cubs on Wednesday.

Alonso did what he does best in the fourth inning, tying the contest with a two-run shot off Kyle Hendricks. It was his third straight game with a homer and pushed his season total to 35, third-most in the majors. Alonso needs just five more home runs to match last season's total of 40, and he could even feasibly challenge his career-best mark of 53 long balls that he established as a rookie in 2019.