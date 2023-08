Alonso went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Thursday's victory over the Cardinals.

Alonso launched a two-run, 437-foot home run off Adam Wainwright in the top of the fourth to put the Mets up 2-0 and was also hit by a pitch later in the game. The first baseman has now homered in back-to-back contests and is up to seven long balls in the month of August, adding 16 RBI and nine runs scored over that stretch. He currently ranks third in the major leagues with 37 home runs.