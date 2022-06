Alonso went 1-for-4 with a walk and three runs Monday in the Mets' 11-5 win over the Padres.

Teammate Eduardo Escobar stole the show Tuesday by hitting for the cycle and driving in six runs, but Alonso continued his hot start to June. Through six games this month, Alonso has produced an 1.000 OPS while homering three times, driving in seven and scoring eight times. He leads all of baseball with 54 RBI this season and is tied for first in the National League with 16 long balls.