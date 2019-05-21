Mets' Pete Alonso: Crushes 15th homer

Alonso went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Monday's 5-3 win over the Nationals.

He took Patrick Corbin deep in the first inning for his 15th homer of the year. Alonso leads all rookies in HR and RBI (35) on the season so far, and his .259/.344/.590 slash line through 46 games is nearly identical to his performance at Triple-A Las Vegas in 2018.

