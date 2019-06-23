Mets' Pete Alonso: Crushes 26th home run
Alonso went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double, two runs scored and a walk in Saturday's 10-2 win over the Cubs.
Alonso started the scoring with his 419-foot blast to center field in the first inning and also came around to score after doubling in the sixth. The 24-year-old went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts Friday but returned to form Saturday with another multi-hit performance. Alonso has a .993 OPS and 26 home runs through 76 games as he continues his campaign for rookie of the year.
