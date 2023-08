Alonso went 3-for-4 with a pair of home runs and six RBI in Monday's 11-2 win against the Cubs.

Alonso provided muscle early, slamming a three-run homer in the first inning and a two-run shot in the third. The first baseman finished his productive day with a run-scoring single in the eighth. The six RBI tied a career high, and the multi-homer effort was his fourth of the campaign. Alonso ranks third in the majors in both home runs (33) and RBI (83) on the season.