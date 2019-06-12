Mets' Pete Alonso: Crushes homer No. 22

Alonso went 1-for-3 with two runs scored, a three-run home run and two walks in Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader versus the Yankees.

Alonso took the collar with a pair of strikeouts in the matinee, but he wasted no time busting out in the nightcap with the 424-foot blast to center field to open the scoring during the first inning. The 24-year-old is slashing .254/.337/.596 with 22 home runs through his first 66 major-league games.