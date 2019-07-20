Mets' Pete Alonso: Day off Saturday

Alonso is not in the lineup Saturday against the Giants, Matt Ehalt of Yahoo Sports reports.

Alonso sits for the first time since late May. He's been cold in the seven games since the All-Star break, hitting .100/.200/.300, though the sample size is of course quite small. Dominic Smith moves in to first base in his absence, with J.D. Davis starting in left field.

