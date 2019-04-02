Alonso sits for the first time this season Tuesday against the Marlins, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Alonso certainly hasn't done anything to suggest he should be removed from the lineup through his first four games, going 7-for-17 at the plate with three doubles and a homer. The Mets may simply want to keep Dominic Smith fresh, as he gets his first start of the year in Alonso's place.