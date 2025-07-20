Alonso has been diagnosed with a right hand contusion near the base of his thumb, explaining his absence from the starting lineup Sunday versus Cincinnati, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Importantly, X-rays on Alonso's hand came back negative, and he may be available to play off the bench. The slugger would need to do so in order to extend his franchise-record streak of 353 consecutive regular-season games played. It doesn't sound like the Mets are concerned about Alonso dealing with a significant injury, so at this point an IL stint doesn't seem to be likely.