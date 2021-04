Alonso went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer and a walk in Wednesday's 16-4 loss to the Cubs.

Alonso showcased his strength Wednesday when he absolutely barreled a high fastball 429 feet to left for a two-run homer in the fifth. The 26-year-old is slashing .229/.296/.458 with three home runs, nine RBI and six runs scored and is striking out an alarming 29.6 percent of the time which is on pace to be the worst mark of his young career.