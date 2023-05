Alonso went 1-for-8 with a three-run home run and an additional run scored across both games of a doubleheader against Atlanta on Monday.

Alonso's lone hit of the twin bill was a big one, as he launched a three-run shot off Spencer Strider in the matinee that gave New York life after initially trailing 6-1. The homer was the 11th of the campaign for Alonso, vaulting him into a tie with Max Muncy for most in the majors. Alonso is also tied for second in MLB with 28 RBI.