Alonso went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a home run, two runs scored and five RBI in Wednesday's 9-6 win over the Phillies.

It was an awesome display of power from the 27-year-old, who ripped RBI two-baggers in the fourth and fifth innings before crushing a three-run shot to deep right-center field off Connor Brogdon in the sixth. Alonso is off to a quick start to the season, batting .267 (8-for-30) with three doubles, two homers and 10 RBI through seven games.