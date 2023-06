Alonso went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Sunday's loss to the Phillies.

A two-run single in the third inning got the Mets on the board before Alonso took Jose Alvarado deep for a solo shot in the seventh. In seven games since making a stunning early return from a wrist injury, the first baseman has gone just 5-for-28 (.179), but four of the hits -- two doubles and two homers -- have gone for extra bases.