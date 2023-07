Alonso went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, three RBI, two runs scored and a walk in Sunday's win over San Francisco.

Alonso's 25th homer of the year was a two-run blast in the eighth inning. It was his first long ball since June 25 and his third in 14 games since returning from the injured list. During that 14-game stretch, he's hitting .173 (9-for-52) with a 4:12 BB:K and six extra-base hits. Alonso's season OPS was raised to .836 with Sunday's big performance.