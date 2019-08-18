Mets' Pete Alonso: Drives in two in win

Alonso went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Royals.

For once, the rookie's offensive contributions didn't come via his prodigious power, as Alonso drove in both his runs with an infield single in the seventh inning that broke a 1-1 tie. He's now slashing .266/.370/.594 on the year with 39 homers and 93 RBI.