Alonso went 1-for-3 with a double, two RBI, and a run scored in Monday's 5-1 victory over the Phillies.

The rookie slugger got his team on the board with a third-inning double and later plated another run after getting hit by a pitch. Alonso has 21 RBI and a robust 1.144 OPS in his first 92 MLB plate appearances.

