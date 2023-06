Alonso was removed from Wednesday's game in Atlanta after being hit on the left hand/wrist by a pitch, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

A 97 mph fastball from Charlie Morton struck Alonso, who crumpled to the ground in pain before walking to first base. He had a brief conversation with Mets manager Buck Showalter and the trainer before retreating to the clubhouse, where he will undoubtedly undergo X-rays.