Alonso went 2-for-2 with a two-run home run, an additional run scored, a stolen base and two walks in Thursday's 10-1 win over the Cubs.

Alonso did a little bit of everything in his first multi-hit effort since April 27. While he lacked massive performances in that span, he hit safely in 17 of those 24 contests. The steal was his first of the campaign, while his homer was his major-league-leading 19th of the year and his sixth in the last nine games. He's added 45 RBI, 35 runs scored and a .239/.341/.559 slash line through 51 contests overall.