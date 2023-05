Alonso went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Saturday's 10-7 loss to the Rockies.

Alonso was held hitless in the series opener in Colorado on Friday, but he was able to find his power swing again Saturday. This was his third homer in his last five games, and he's the first in the majors to 20 long balls this season. The first baseman is slashing .239/.339/.558 with 46 RBI and 37 runs scored as one of baseball's top power hitters.