Alonso went 3-for-3 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Saturday's split-squad game against the Marlins.

The slugging first baseman got an early start to his spring as he gears up for the World Baseball Classic, but Alonso already appeared to be in midseason form Saturday when he crushed a Braxton Garrett offering over the wall in center field in the second inning. Alonso launched 40 homers in 2022 -- the second time in his four-year MLB career he's reached that mark -- with a career-high 131 RBI, and he figures to be a major source of power again this season while hitting in the heart of a potent Mets lineup.