Alonso went 3-for-8 with two RBI, a run scored and a walk across both games of Saturday's doubleheader versus Atlanta.

Alonso was more involved in the nightcap, going 3-for-4. He's hit safely in seven of his last eight games, going 12-for-32 (.375) in that span to get his season average back up to .283 through 107 contests, its highest point since July 1. The first baseman has added a .910 OPS, 29 home runs, 93 RBI, 63 runs scored, two stolen bases and 20 doubles this year.