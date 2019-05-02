Alonso is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Reds.

Alonso will rest in the series finale in favor of Dominic Smith, who will assume the former's usual duties at first base and as the Mets' No. 2 hitter. The rookie is currently stuck in the first slump of his young career, as he's reached base at just a .265 clip while homering once and striking out 11 times over the last eight games.