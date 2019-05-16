Alonso is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Nationals.

Alonso has been struggling at the plate for most of May, batting just .196 with three home runs in 12 games while striking out 30 percent of the time. The rookie is in little danger of losing his starting role at this point, but he could be subject to more days off in the weeks to come as the Mets look to find room in the lineup for Dominic Smith, who has impressed in his limited action to date. Smith will substitute in for Alonso on Thursday and serve as the Mets' No. 2 hitter.