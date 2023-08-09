Alonso went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Cubs.

Alonso's first-inning, two-run homer was initially ruled a double, but was confirmed to have cleared the center field fence upon review, giving him three long balls in two days. After a tough start to the second half, the 28-year-old slugger has returned to form, boasting a remarkable 1.171 OPS over his last 17 games, which includes eight home runs, 22 RBI and 12 runs scored in 73 plate appearances during that stretch.