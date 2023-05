Alonso went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in a 3-2 win against Tampa Bay on Thursday.

Alonso took rookie Taj Bradley deep in the fourth inning, slugging a 446-foot bomb to center field. It was the third straight game with a homer for Alonso, though he hasn't had any other hits during that stretch. He has produced six RBI in those three games, however, and he now ranks fourth in the majors with 37 runs batted in on the campaign while also pacing MLB with 16 homers.