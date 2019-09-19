Mets' Pete Alonso: Goes deep again

Alonso went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, two runs and a walk during a 7-4 victory against the Rockies on Wednesday.

With another long ball, Alonso sits one shy of 50 homers as a rookie. What an incredible number. He likes hitting at Coors Field, as he went 6-for-11 (.545) with two homers and a double during the three-game series. Alonso leads baseball with 49 home runs and also has a .266 average, 113 RBI, 95 runs and one steal in 556 at-bats this year.