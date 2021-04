Alonso went 1-for-2 with a home run, an additional run scored and two walks in Sunday's win over Washington.

Alonso launched his fifth homer of the season in the fifth inning off Patrick Corbin, and the slugger has gone deep three times over his last five games. He also extended his hitting streak to five games, a span in which he's racked up three homers, five RBI, four walks and four runs scored.