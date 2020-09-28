Alonso went 3-for-5 with two homers, a double and three RBI in Sunday's 15-5 loss to Washington.

Alonso got the scoring starting with a two-run blast in the first inning before knocking a solo shot in the seventh when the game was already far out of reach. While he finished the season with a .231/.326/.490 slash line, the 25-year-old slugger was just starting to heat up; he ended the season on a six-game hitting streak with 10 hits and four homers during that span. Alonso finished the 2020 campaign with 16 long balls and 35 RBI.