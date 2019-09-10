Mets' Pete Alonso: Goes deep twice

Alonso went 2-for-4 with two solo homers in Monday's 3-1 win over Arizona.

Alonso's storybook rookie season keeps getting better as he's up to 47 homers and 107 RBI this season. He carried the offense again Monday with homers in the first and fifth innings. Alonso owns a .968 OPS and has a shot at reaching the 50-homer mark this month.

