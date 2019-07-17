Mets' Pete Alonso: Goes deep

Alonso went 1-for-6 with a home run, two RBI and two runs in a 14-4 victory against the Twins on Wednesday.

The rookie continues to rack up the homer runs, as that's three since July 4 and 31 this season. Alonso has 54 extra-base hits, giving him a .613 slugging percentage. He came into the day ranked sixth in that category. Alonso is batting .270 with 71 RBI, 59 runs and a stolen base in 344 at-bats this season as well.