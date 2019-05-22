Mets' Pete Alonso: Goes yard again

Alonso went 1-for-3 with a solo home run Tuesday against the Nationals.

Alonso took Tanner Rainey deep in the eighth inning to tie the game at 5-5. It was his 16th homer of the season and second in as many games to begin the team's series against the Nationals. The 24-year-old rookie continues to be a tremendous source of power, hitting .260/.347/.604 across 193 plate appearances.

