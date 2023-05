Alonso went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and two walks in Wednesday's 2-1 victory over the Reds.

Alonso took Hunter Greene deep to left to kick things off in the second inning for his league-leading 13th home run of the year. He is still struggling to hit for average but is making up for it in the power department and sits at fifth in baseball with 31 RBI. The 28-year-old is now slashing .239/.331/.543 and has shown more patience at the plate lately with a 6:2 BB:K over his last four games.