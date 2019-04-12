Mets' Pete Alonso: Goes yard again
Alonso went 2-for-4 with a walk and two-run home run Thursday against the Braves.
Alonso took a Jonny Venters offering deep to straightaway center field in the seventh inning. It was his sixth homer of the season and fifth in as many games. The rookie has been very impressive through 51 plate appearances, hitting .378/.451/.911.
