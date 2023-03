Alonso went 2-for-3 with a walk, a three-run home run and a stolen base in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Rays.

His third-inning blast off Luis Patino gave Alonso his fourth homer of the spring, but the steal was his first. The first baseman appears ready for Opening Day, having posted a .286/.412/.714 slash line in 34 plate appearances this spring, and Alonso will take aim at his third career 40-homer campaign in 2023.