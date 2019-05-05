Alonso went 2-for-7 with a solo home run Saturday against the Brewers.

Alonso took Junior Guerra deep in the ninth inning to knot the game at two. It was his 10th home run of the season, as he continues to impress with his power swing. Alonso had been in a bit of a slump entering Saturday's action as he had just one home run since April 22. Still, his .289/.374/.620 line through 139 plate appearances is exceptional, especially given that it's his first taste of major-league pitching.

