Alonso went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, a two-run home run and a second run scored in Tuesday's 8-4 win over the Phillies.

He took David Hale deep in the ninth inning to give the Mets some extra cushion. It was Alonso's first homer of the year after a 1-for-4 showing in the team's belated season opener, and already the 70th of his career in only 220 games.