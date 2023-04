Alonso went 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI in Wednesday's 7-6 loss to the Brewers.

Both blasts came off Corbin Burnes, as Alonso launched two-run shots off the Milwaukee ace in the third and fifth innings. The first baseman is only batting .192 (5-for-26) through seven games but four of his hits have gone for extra bases, including three homers.