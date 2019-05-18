Alonso went 2-for-5 with two solo home runs in Friday's 8-6 loss to the Marlins.

The rookie slugger took Trevor Richards deep in the second inning and touched up Nick Anderson in the eighth, giving Alonso 14 homers on the year to go along with his .266/.346/.595 slash line. He now sits third in the NL in home runs, behind only Christian Yelich (18) and Cody Bellinger (16), and Alonso's 34 RBI puts him in seventh.