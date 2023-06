Alonso (wrist) will be placed on the injured list, Michael Mayer of MetsmerizedOnline.com reports.

The Mets had been waiting on the results of imaging on Alonso's left wrist after he we hit by a pitch Wednesday in Atlanta and evidently they received bad news. If his wrist is fractured, he will surely require a fairly lengthy stay on the IL. Mark Vientos could take over as the Mets' regular first baseman while Alonso is sidelined.