Alonso has hired BorasCorp agency to represent him, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Alonso has one year remaining of arbitration eligibility before free agency and has decided to add Scott Boras as his new representation as he seeks a long-term contract. The first baseman's name has popped up in trade rumors this year but, for what it's worth, new Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns has indicated that he has no intentions of dealing Alonso this offseason. Whether Stearns and Boras can get on the same page in regards to a contract extension for Alonso is another matter.