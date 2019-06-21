Mets' Pete Alonso: Hits 25th homer

Alonso went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in the Mets' 7-4 loss to the Cubs on Thursday.

Alonso is dialed in at the moment, as he cranked his second long ball in three games to give him 25 for the season through 269 at-bats. His average was .258 on June 9, but he's hit safely in eight of his last nine games to bring his slash line up to an excellent .275/.362/.628 as he continues to thrive in his rookie season for the Mets.